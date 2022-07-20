SG Americas Securities LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,192 shares of the company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $6,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 26.1% in the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 7,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its holdings in BeiGene by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $1,355,000. Finally, Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in BeiGene in the 4th quarter valued at $392,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BGNE shares. StockNews.com lowered BeiGene from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BeiGene from $300.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $300.33.

BeiGene Price Performance

Shares of BGNE opened at $178.36 on Wednesday. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $426.56. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.76. The company has a quick ratio of 4.87, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.52) by $0.28. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 40.10% and a negative net margin of 218.25%. The business had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.41 million. BeiGene’s revenue for the quarter was down 49.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -15.76 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Julia Aijun Wang sold 295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.50, for a total transaction of $46,757.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Xiaobin Wu sold 6,725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.35, for a total value of $1,105,253.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,465 shares of company stock valued at $2,229,388. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BeiGene Company Profile

BeiGene, Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing various medicines worldwide. Its products include BRUKINSA to treat relapsed/refractory (R/R) mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia; KYPROLIS to treat R/R multiple myeloma; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma; Pamiparib for the treatment of various solid tumors; and Pobevcy to treat metastatic colorectal cancer, liver cancer, and non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

