SG Americas Securities LLC Sells 523,399 Shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID)

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) by 67.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 250,015 shares of the company’s stock after selling 523,399 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lucid Group were worth $6,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LCID. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 210.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,296,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,536,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589,007 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $103,735,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,183,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,525,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,258,000. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LCID. Citigroup reduced their target price on Lucid Group from $45.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 9th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lucid Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of 34.17.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 20.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is 18.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 23.94. Lucid Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of 13.25 and a 52-week high of 57.75. The company has a quick ratio of 10.80, a current ratio of 11.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported -0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.30 by 0.25. The business had revenue of 57.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 55.56 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18334.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

