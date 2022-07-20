Reik & CO. LLC Purchases 2,312 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Reik & CO. LLC increased its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 54.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,595 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Reik & CO. LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC now owns 9,610 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Brightworth lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Brightworth now owns 83,494 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $11,452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,649 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 43.3% during the 1st quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 8,430 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,548 shares in the last quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 14.7% during the 1st quarter. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $542,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeno Research LLC lifted its stake in Walt Disney by 102.2% during the 1st quarter. Zeno Research LLC now owns 30,893 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after acquiring an additional 15,616 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $218.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.16.

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $99.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $181.35 billion, a PE ratio of 68.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.92. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $90.23 and a 12-month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.