Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Sells 263 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 263 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PG. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. James Reed Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Concorde Financial Corp bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.64% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Procter & Gamble news, Chairman David S. Taylor sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.52, for a total transaction of $9,871,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 253,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,777,057.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 1,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $232,046.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,002 shares in the company, valued at $580,770.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,014 shares of company stock worth $18,009,102 in the last ninety days. 0.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

A number of brokerages recently commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Raymond James increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Truist Financial raised Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.64.

Shares of PG stock opened at $144.04 on Wednesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $129.50 and a 52-week high of $165.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $152.56.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.39% and a net margin of 18.33%. The firm had revenue of $19.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.69 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. Procter & Gamble’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.913 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 63.70%.

About Procter & Gamble

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

