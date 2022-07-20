Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Trims Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lessened its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,193 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 442 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $942,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Pfizer by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 89,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,289,000 after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth approximately $228,000. Strs Ohio increased its position in Pfizer by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 1,999,352 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $118,061,000 after purchasing an additional 192,751 shares during the last quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 21,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 8,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyOak Wealth LLC increased its position in Pfizer by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 47,789 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,822,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PFE opened at $51.37 on Wednesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.68 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $288.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.51.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 38.29%. The company had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at approximately $760,732. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $202,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,064 shares in the company, valued at $760,732. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 in the last ninety days. 0.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. SVB Leerink began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.95.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

