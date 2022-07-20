Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Invests $1.20 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 429 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,198,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,249,092,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 890,592 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,577,008,000 after purchasing an additional 340,733 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $754,814,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 20,160.8% during the fourth quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 240,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after purchasing an additional 239,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Alphabet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,196,177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $55,545,866,000 after purchasing an additional 205,225 shares during the last quarter. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2021 Gp L.L.C. Gv bought 13,528 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.72 per share, with a total value of $456,164.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 593,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,009,515.44. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 21 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,102.84, for a total value of $44,159.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,188,104.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Alphabet Trading Up 4.3 %

GOOG has been the subject of several recent research reports. MKM Partners reduced their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Cowen cut their price objective on Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 price objective on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

NASDAQ GOOG opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s fifty day moving average is $155.56 and its 200 day moving average is $140.78.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

