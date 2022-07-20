Del Sette Capital Management LLC Sells 210 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Del Sette Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 41.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 210 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 0.8% of Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Del Sette Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 733 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,122,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Wendell David Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Wendell David Associates Inc. now owns 100 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC bought a new position in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,250,000. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 37.3% in the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,777 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Finally, Baskin Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,637 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $62,609,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. 31.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $114.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.85, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $140.78. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.21 and a twelve month high of $152.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.50 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Thirty-three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More

