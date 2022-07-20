Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Brightworth

Brightworth cut its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 184,470 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 12,628 shares during the period. Brightworth’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 72.1% during the first quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 39,433 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,009,000 after acquiring an additional 16,519 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.5% during the first quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,837 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Riverstone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the first quarter worth about $248,000. McDonald Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 53,790.0% during the first quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 48,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 48,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.9% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 143,280 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $7,299,000 after purchasing an additional 12,867 shares during the last quarter. 63.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $51.00 and set a “peer perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Friday, June 24th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Verizon Communications Price Performance

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total value of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 23,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total value of $1,176,911.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,085,832.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,321 shares of company stock worth $1,414,288. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VZ opened at $50.45 on Wednesday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.55 and a 12 month high of $56.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $211.87 billion, a PE ratio of 9.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.35. The firm had revenue of $33.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.61 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.07%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.71%.

Verizon Communications Profile

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.