Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) by 65.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,000 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Waitr worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 59,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 19,150 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC now owns 80,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Waitr by 170.3% during the 1st quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 147,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 92,950 shares in the last quarter. 13.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waitr alerts:

Waitr Stock Up 4.9 %

WTRH stock opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. Waitr Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.14 and a twelve month high of $2.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $38.98 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

Waitr ( NASDAQ:WTRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. Waitr had a negative return on equity of 21.32% and a negative net margin of 47.34%. The business had revenue of $35.04 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Jonathan Green sold 238,980 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.15, for a total value of $35,847.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,966.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,373,683 shares of company stock valued at $239,714. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

Waitr Profile

(Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online ordering technology platform in the United States. Its Waitr, Bite Squad, and Delivery Dudes mobile applications provide delivery, carryout, dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 26,000 restaurants on the platforms.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waitr Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waitr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waitr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.