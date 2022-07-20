Latitude Advisors LLC Has $91,000 Stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 12,578 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lloyds Banking Group were worth $91,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC bought a new position in Lloyds Banking Group in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Lloyds Banking Group by 605.5% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 11,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 9,731 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE LYG opened at $2.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $36.77 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 12 month low of $1.90 and a 12 month high of $3.00.

Lloyds Banking Group ( NYSE:LYG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 11.10% and a net margin of 25.36%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 billion. Research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on LYG shares. Bank of America upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 44 ($0.53) to GBX 45 ($0.54) in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Lloyds Banking Group from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 61 ($0.73) in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays downgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.67.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal and small business customers.

