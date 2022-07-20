Latitude Advisors LLC Invests $153,000 in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:SPFF – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 13,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,000. Latitude Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Global X Super Income Preferred ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 10,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $158,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Global X Super Income Preferred ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 22,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245 shares in the last quarter.

SPFF stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.36 and a 200 day moving average of $10.84. Global X Super Income Preferred ETF has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $12.15.

