Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,230 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Moderna during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Moderna alerts:

Moderna Stock Up 2.3 %

Moderna stock opened at $167.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.61 and a fifty-two week high of $497.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $143.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.72.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. Moderna’s revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MRNA shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total value of $1,688,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,728,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.88, for a total transaction of $1,688,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,497,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $421,728,655.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $1,279,260.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,421,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $770,616,984.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 483,029 shares of company stock valued at $69,875,865. Insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Profile

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.