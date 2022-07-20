Latitude Advisors LLC Takes Position in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in WPP plc (NYSE:WPP – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,201 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in WPP. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in WPP during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in WPP by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in WPP by 226.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in WPP by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 627 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WPP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on WPP from GBX 1,185 ($14.17) to GBX 1,230 ($14.70) in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Macquarie cut WPP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on WPP from GBX 1,330 ($15.90) to GBX 1,260 ($15.06) in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on WPP from GBX 1,200 ($14.35) to GBX 1,210 ($14.47) in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut WPP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Sunday, April 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $905.00.

WPP Stock Performance

About WPP

Shares of NYSE WPP opened at $50.27 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $53.16 and a 200-day moving average of $64.91. WPP plc has a fifty-two week low of $45.01 and a fifty-two week high of $83.69.

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

