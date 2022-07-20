Latitude Advisors LLC Has $191,000 Holdings in CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM)

Latitude Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of CEL-SCI Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVM – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,510 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,170 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC owned 0.11% of CEL-SCI worth $191,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 389,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 8,086 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of CEL-SCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 256,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 121,714 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 371,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after buying an additional 7,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its position in shares of CEL-SCI by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after buying an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. 37.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CVM opened at $3.79 on Wednesday. CEL-SCI Co. has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $12.90. The company has a market cap of $164.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 11.50 and a quick ratio of 10.99.

CEL-SCI ( NYSEAMERICAN:CVM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). On average, analysts expect that CEL-SCI Co. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CEL-SCI Corporation engages in the research and development of immunotherapy for the treatment of cancer and infectious diseases. The company's lead investigational immunotherapy is Multikine, which is under phase III clinical trial for the treatment of head and neck cancer. Its Ligand Epitope Antigen Presentation System (LEAPS), a pre-clinical patented T-cell modulation process that stimulates the human immune system to fight bacterial, viral, and parasitic infections, as well as autoimmune diseases, allergies, transplantation rejections, and cancer.

