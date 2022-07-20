Latitude Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 4,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,000 after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 13,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period.

Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

FUTY stock opened at $44.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $45.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.61. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a 12-month low of $40.91 and a 12-month high of $49.58.

