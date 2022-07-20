Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 18,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of New York Community Bancorp by 3,271.2% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,864,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,763,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809,008 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,095,425 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,795,000 after buying an additional 1,134,155 shares during the period. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 96.9% in the 4th quarter. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC now owns 1,821,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,239,000 after buying an additional 896,402 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,902,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,071,000 after buying an additional 722,760 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $7,433,000. 61.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get New York Community Bancorp alerts:

New York Community Bancorp Price Performance

New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $9.61 on Wednesday. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $14.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.95.

New York Community Bancorp Announces Dividend

New York Community Bancorp ( NYSE:NYCB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 34.51%. The business had revenue of $346.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. New York Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 56.20%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NYCB. B. Riley lowered their price objective on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Stephens downgraded New York Community Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. TheStreet downgraded New York Community Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on New York Community Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.25.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other New York Community Bancorp news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld acquired 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.72 per share, for a total transaction of $480,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About New York Community Bancorp

(Get Rating)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company accepts various deposit products, such as interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Community Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Community Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.