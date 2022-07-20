Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 6,542 Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 6,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000. Latitude Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Sprott Gold Miners ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SGDM. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,021 shares during the last quarter. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $755,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 133,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,662,000 after buying an additional 7,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gainplan LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SGDM opened at $22.84 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $22.09 and a 1 year high of $35.31.

