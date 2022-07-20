Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 2,601 Shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Latitude Advisors LLC lowered its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,601 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $234,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of GDX. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 17,556 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 7,459 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 101.9% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 913 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 48,361 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $485,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $644,000.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $26.02 on Wednesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 12-month low of $24.92 and a 12-month high of $41.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.23.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

