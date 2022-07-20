Latitude Advisors LLC Makes New $241,000 Investment in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Latitude Advisors LLC acquired a new position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of TotalEnergies in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of TotalEnergies from €48.10 ($48.59) to €51.30 ($51.82) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.92.

TotalEnergies Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE TTE opened at $50.79 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $132.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. TotalEnergies SE has a 52 week low of $40.33 and a 52 week high of $61.15.

TotalEnergies (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $68.61 billion during the quarter. TotalEnergies had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 20.96%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that TotalEnergies SE will post 12.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TotalEnergies Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th were given a dividend of $0.5099 per share. This represents a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.09%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.