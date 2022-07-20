Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 7,352 iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. KLK Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. KLK Capital Management LLC now owns 224,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,543,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $151,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $335,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF by 83.5% in the first quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 10,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kellett Schaffner Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF in the first quarter valued at about $8,693,000.

Get iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF stock opened at $29.89 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF has a 52 week low of $28.16 and a 52 week high of $35.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.56.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF (NYSEARCA:EWU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI United Kingdom ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.