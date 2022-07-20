Latitude Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 8,361 Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG)

Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (NYSEARCA:PAUG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 8,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Latitude Advisors LLC owned 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 232,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,072,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

PAUG stock opened at $29.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $29.37. Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August has a 52 week low of $27.85 and a 52 week high of $30.51.

