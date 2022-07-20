MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Shares Sold by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) by 23.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGM Resorts International were worth $256,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MGM. State Street Corp lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,047,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,196,000 after buying an additional 517,377 shares in the last quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 5,846,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,397,000 after buying an additional 321,175 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 29.4% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,459,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,264,000 after buying an additional 785,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in MGM Resorts International by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 3,143,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,067,000 after buying an additional 134,377 shares in the last quarter. 85.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MGM Resorts International Stock Up 3.2 %

NYSE:MGM opened at $30.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.89 and a beta of 2.17. MGM Resorts International has a 1-year low of $26.41 and a 1-year high of $51.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.57.

MGM Resorts International Dividend Announcement

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 0.81% and a net margin of 14.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.68) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0025 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.03%. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut MGM Resorts International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.58.

Insider Transactions at MGM Resorts International

In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other MGM Resorts International news, Director Paul J. Salem bought 34,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.92 per share, for a total transaction of $997,740.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,555,000 shares in the company, valued at $44,970,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul J. Salem bought 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $31.25 per share, with a total value of $109,375.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,520,500 shares in the company, valued at $47,515,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About MGM Resorts International

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

