Latitude Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $264,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 172 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,347,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. AMJ Financial Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. AMJ Financial Wealth Management now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Renaissance Investment Group LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC now owns 729 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank N.A. boosted its position in BlackRock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 725 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $628.34 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $621.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $706.44. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $575.60 and a 1-year high of $973.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.12 by ($1.76). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $10.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.11%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.46%.

BLK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $873.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $932.00 to $801.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $796.23.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

