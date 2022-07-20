52,725 Shares in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Purchased by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 52,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Separately, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flux Power during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. 57.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Flux Power alerts:

Flux Power Trading Up 6.7 %

NASDAQ FLUX opened at $2.40 on Wednesday. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.89 and a 1-year high of $10.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.32 and a 200-day moving average of $2.71.

Flux Power Company Profile

Flux Power ( NASDAQ:FLUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.42 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 99.57% and a negative net margin of 47.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the United States. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Flux Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flux Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.