McDonald Partners LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

McDonald Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 79.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,584 shares during the quarter. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VDE. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $66,786,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in Vanguard Energy ETF by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,295,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,153,000 after purchasing an additional 307,207 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,328,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,119,000 after purchasing an additional 109,264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 590,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,879,000 after purchasing an additional 102,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 149,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,629,000 after buying an additional 82,714 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Energy ETF alerts:

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $100.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $109.70 and a 200 day moving average of $103.46. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $62.92 and a 1-year high of $130.35.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VDE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.