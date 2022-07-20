McDonald Partners LLC Purchases New Position in CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CareCloud, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 26,526 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. P.A.W. Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of CareCloud by 3.7% in the first quarter. P.A.W. Capital Corp now owns 700,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CareCloud in the 4th quarter valued at about $255,000. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of CareCloud by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of CareCloud during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 24.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CareCloud stock opened at $3.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $54.25 million, a P/E ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.62. CareCloud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.25 and a 52-week high of $9.39.

CareCloud ( NASDAQ:MTBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $35.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.62 million. CareCloud had a net margin of 4.09% and a return on equity of 6.01%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CareCloud, Inc. will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MTBC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of CareCloud from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, April 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on CareCloud in a report on Sunday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of CareCloud in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, CareCloud has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

CareCloud, Inc brings disciplined innovation to the business of healthcare. Our suite of technology-enabled solutions helps clients increase financial and operational performance, streamline clinical workflows, and make better business and care decisions. More than 40,000 providers across the United States count on CareCloud to help them improve patient care while reducing administrative burdens and operating costs.

