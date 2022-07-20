McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 3,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 274.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 819 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Commerce Bancshares by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Commerce Bancshares alerts:

Commerce Bancshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $67.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.99 and a beta of 0.81. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.81 and a fifty-two week high of $74.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $66.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.21 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBSH has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $75.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Blackford F. Brauer acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $65.85 per share, for a total transaction of $329,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,027 shares in the company, valued at $726,127.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBSH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Commerce Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerce Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.