McDonald Partners LLC Takes Position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF (NASDAQ:ICLN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 10,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,959,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,006,000 after buying an additional 490,914 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 14.8% in the first quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,250,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,912,000 after acquiring an additional 161,314 shares in the last quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 4.7% in the first quarter. Money Design Co. Ltd. now owns 998,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,497,000 after purchasing an additional 44,755 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 665.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 925,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,597,000 after purchasing an additional 804,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Clean Energy ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 846,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,914,000 after purchasing an additional 127,313 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF stock opened at $19.54 on Wednesday. iShares Global Clean Energy ETF has a 1-year low of $16.34 and a 1-year high of $25.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.52.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares Global Clean Energy ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.11.

iShares Global Clean Energy ETF, formerly iShares S&P Global Clean Energy Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P Global Clean Energy Index. The S&P Global Clean Energy Index includes clean energy production companies, clean energy equipment and technology providers.

