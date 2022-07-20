McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of DigitalBridge Group, Inc. (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 10,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group in the 1st quarter worth $71,000. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 52,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 2,388 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 120.0% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 414,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 225,900 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,152,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,883,000 after buying an additional 1,573,305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DigitalBridge Group by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 25,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 9,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets downgraded DigitalBridge Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DigitalBridge Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $9.88.

Shares of DigitalBridge Group stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.35 and its 200-day moving average is $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. DigitalBridge Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.49 and a 12-month high of $8.55.

DigitalBridge Group (NYSE:DBRG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.47). DigitalBridge Group had a negative return on equity of 3.79% and a negative net margin of 30.95%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that DigitalBridge Group, Inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DigitalBridge Group, Inc is a leading global digital infrastructure REIT and private equity firm. With a heritage of over 25 years investing in and operating businesses across the digital ecosystem including towers, data centers, fiber, small cells, and edge infrastructure, the DigitalBridge team manages a $35 billion portfolio of digital infrastructure assets on behalf of its limited partners and shareholders.

