McDonald Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,260 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Old National Bancorp by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 702,287 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,723,000 after buying an additional 84,568 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 24,490 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 3,395 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management purchased a new position in Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $570,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Old National Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $1,252,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Old National Bancorp by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,350 shares of the bank’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. 78.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Old National Bancorp

In other news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,899,117.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 6,550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.24 per share, with a total value of $99,822.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 124,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,899,117.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Michael L. Scudder bought 8,170 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.30 per share, with a total value of $125,001.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now directly owns 302,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,737.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 24,720 shares of company stock valued at $377,713 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old National Bancorp Stock Up 3.4 %

ONB stock opened at $15.82 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.66. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $14.22 and a twelve month high of $20.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 0.80.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The firm had revenue of $291.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.50 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. Old National Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old National Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 31st. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 54.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on ONB. StockNews.com raised Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Stephens raised shares of Old National Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Old National Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.50.

Old National Bancorp Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Further Reading

