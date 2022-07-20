McDonald Partners LLC Invests $205,000 in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MKC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,370,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,967,945,000 after buying an additional 915,428 shares during the last quarter. Fundsmith LLP lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 18,910,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,826,984,000 after purchasing an additional 197,289 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,765,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,848,000 after purchasing an additional 481,027 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,728,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,636,000 after purchasing an additional 113,236 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the fourth quarter valued at $257,713,000. 74.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Performance

MKC opened at $81.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.87 and its 200-day moving average is $94.93. The stock has a market cap of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 32.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.50. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $77.85 and a twelve month high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Dividend Announcement

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MKC shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

