McDonald Partners LLC Invests $195,000 in Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander, S.A. (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 57,548 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $195,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander by 120.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,970 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 5,441 shares in the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Santander in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Santander during the 1st quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banco Santander during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. 8.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SAN shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Banco Santander from €4.40 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Banco Santander from €3.90 ($3.94) to €4.20 ($4.24) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Banco Santander in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating and a €5.00 ($5.05) price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Banco Santander from €2.90 ($2.93) to €3.00 ($3.03) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.81.

Banco Santander stock opened at $2.54 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.22. Banco Santander, S.A. has a 52-week low of $2.28 and a 52-week high of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Banco Santander (NYSE:SAN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 billion. Banco Santander had a net margin of 19.12% and a return on equity of 9.25%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Banco Santander, S.A. will post 0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Banco Santander, SA provides various retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and large companies worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, syndicated corporate loans, structured financing, cash management, export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, and corporate finance; and insurance products.

