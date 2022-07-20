McDonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veriti Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Everett Harris & Co. CA raised its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 2.2% in the first quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 4,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Atmos Energy by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 5,235 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:ATO opened at $113.47 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $85.80 and a 12-month high of $122.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.90.

Atmos Energy Announces Dividend

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.02). Atmos Energy had a net margin of 18.91% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.30 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Atmos Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.13.

About Atmos Energy

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.