McDonald Partners LLC Acquires 5,030 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

McDonald Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Get Rating) by 479.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,079 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,030 shares during the period. McDonald Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 177.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 9,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 67,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after buying an additional 2,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $264,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SPSM stock opened at $37.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.09. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $34.64 and a 52-week high of $47.34.

