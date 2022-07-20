McDonald Partners LLC Invests $262,000 in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PH. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,191,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,969,643,000 after buying an additional 88,326 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,226,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,662,740,000 after acquiring an additional 130,530 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,351,599 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $746,079,000 after acquiring an additional 105,181 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Parker-Hannifin during the 4th quarter valued at about $720,070,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,352,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $430,101,000 after purchasing an additional 163,952 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.55% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Parker-Hannifin news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $267.78 per share, for a total transaction of $535,560.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,238.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director James L. Wainscott acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $267.78 per share, with a total value of $535,560.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,627,238.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Wainscott bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $273.44 per share, with a total value of $273,440.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 18,280 shares in the company, valued at $4,998,483.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Trading Up 4.9 %

NYSE:PH opened at $259.99 on Wednesday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $257.54 and its 200 day moving average is $281.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.55.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $0.22. Parker-Hannifin had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $4.11 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 18.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 12th. This is an increase from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is 41.14%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $301.00 to $289.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $330.00 price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $343.00 to $283.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $346.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Parker-Hannifin presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $323.00.

Parker-Hannifin Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Company's Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

