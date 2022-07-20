Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) Price Target Cut to $31.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $31.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

MRO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Marathon Oil from a neutral rating to a positive rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $30.69.

Get Marathon Oil alerts:

Marathon Oil Price Performance

MRO opened at $22.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 2.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.94 and a 200 day moving average of $23.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.10. Marathon Oil has a fifty-two week low of $10.41 and a fifty-two week high of $33.24.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

Marathon Oil ( NYSE:MRO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 35.01% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Marathon Oil will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This is an increase from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 17th. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.15%.

Insider Activity at Marathon Oil

In related news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total value of $2,246,255.98. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,052,120.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marathon Oil news, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 30,291 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.03, for a total transaction of $849,056.73. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 290,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,154,880.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Dane E. Whitehead sold 79,711 shares of Marathon Oil stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.18, for a total transaction of $2,246,255.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 321,225 shares in the company, valued at $9,052,120.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 0.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,341,531 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,213,856,000 after acquiring an additional 392,821 shares in the last quarter. JB Investments Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. JB Investments Management LLC now owns 22,150,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $363,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531,527 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,976,955 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $213,073,000 after purchasing an additional 351,432 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1,220.4% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,754,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $219,828,000 after purchasing an additional 8,091,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marathon Oil by 1.4% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,644,260 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $217,057,000 after purchasing an additional 119,762 shares during the last quarter. 79.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marathon Oil

(Get Rating)

Marathon Oil Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company in the United States and internationally. The company engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of crude oil and condensate, natural gas liquids, and natural gas; and the production and marketing of products manufactured from natural gas, such as liquefied natural gas and methanol.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.