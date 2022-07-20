Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 347,200 shares, a decline of 20.3% from the June 15th total of 435,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days. Approximately 2.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet lowered Inter Parfums from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Citigroup raised Inter Parfums from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Inter Parfums in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Inter Parfums presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.33.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

Inter Parfums Trading Up 4.1 %

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $75.04 on Wednesday. Inter Parfums has a 1-year low of $64.52 and a 1-year high of $108.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $71.41 and a 200-day moving average of $83.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.27 and a beta of 0.98.

Inter Parfums Dividend Announcement

Inter Parfums ( NASDAQ:IPAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.16. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $250.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Inter Parfums’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Inter Parfums will post 3.02 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.67%. Inter Parfums’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.34%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IPAR. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $19,936,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 549,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,393,000 after acquiring an additional 207,336 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 362,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,922,000 after acquiring an additional 94,187 shares during the period. Alpine Peaks Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter worth approximately $7,616,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 6,051.5% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 55,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,918,000 after acquiring an additional 54,948 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

About Inter Parfums

(Get Rating)

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lily Aldridge, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.