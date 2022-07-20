The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Bought by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,501 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Boeing by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,786,905 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $6,198,021,000 after buying an additional 136,818 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in Boeing by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 13,367,929 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,691,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210,908 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,616,520 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,729,452,000 after purchasing an additional 207,904 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,013,641 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,009,346,000 after purchasing an additional 193,777 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Boeing by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,377,572 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,015,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725,602 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Price Performance

NYSE:BA opened at $156.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.53. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $241.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($2.49). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -1.14 EPS for the current year.

BA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Boeing from $190.00 to $188.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.18.

About Boeing

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.