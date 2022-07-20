Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $5.21 Million Stock Position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 24,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Chubb by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 262,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,109,000 after buying an additional 752 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Chubb by 23.6% during the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 871 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chubb by 71.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after purchasing an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chubb during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,798,000. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CB opened at $185.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $199.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $203.32. Chubb Limited has a 52-week low of $161.70 and a 52-week high of $218.99.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $9.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.95 billion. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 14.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.68%.

Chubb declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Chubb from $247.00 to $244.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Chubb from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup started coverage on Chubb in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $209.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Chubb currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $230.08.

In other news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total transaction of $3,375,087.39. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares in the company, valued at $13,910,240.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chubb news, insider John J. Lupica sold 12,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.41, for a total value of $2,465,741.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,036,013.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.83, for a total value of $3,375,087.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 65,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,910,240.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 141,824 shares of company stock worth $29,574,333. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

