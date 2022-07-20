Wedbush Comments on Wayfair Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NYSE:W)

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Wayfair in a report issued on Monday, July 18th. Wedbush analyst S. Basham now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($3.28) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($3.24). Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wayfair’s current full-year earnings is ($11.50) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Wayfair’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($2.70) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($2.50) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($11.51) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($9.01) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($9.30) EPS.

W has been the subject of several other reports. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Wayfair from $275.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Wayfair from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Wayfair from $190.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Wayfair from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Wayfair from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Wayfair presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.75.

Shares of W opened at $54.21 on Wednesday. Wayfair has a 12 month low of $43.31 and a 12 month high of $317.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.11 and its 200-day moving average is $100.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of -11.86 and a beta of 2.92.

Wayfair (NYSE:W – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($3.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.59) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of W. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Wayfair by 227.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wayfair in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.89% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,787.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Michael D. Fleisher sold 5,874 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.99, for a total transaction of $317,137.26. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,599,189.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Fiona Tan sold 4,767 shares of Wayfair stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.97, for a total value of $209,604.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 23,352 shares in the company, valued at $1,026,787.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,223 shares of company stock valued at $888,783. Insiders own 27.04% of the company’s stock.

Wayfair Inc engages in the e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company provides approximately thirty-three million products for the home sector under various brands. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites, including Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, and Perigold brands.

