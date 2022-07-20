Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Cut to “D” at TheStreet

Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DFH has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America cut shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a report on Friday, June 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Dream Finders Homes from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 25th.

Dream Finders Homes Price Performance

Shares of DFH opened at $12.68 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.89 and its 200-day moving average is $17.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.91. Dream Finders Homes has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $24.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.75 million. Dream Finders Homes had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 39.42%. The business’s revenue was up 93.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Dream Finders Homes will post 2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EMC Capital Management lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,987,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,098,000 after purchasing an additional 236,083 shares during the period. Red Cedar Capital LLC lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Red Cedar Capital LLC now owns 169,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Dream Finders Homes by 328.7% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 71,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 54,865 shares during the period. Finally, LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Dream Finders Homes during the 4th quarter valued at about $307,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dream Finders Homes

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

