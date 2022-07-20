Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC) Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Mayville Engineering Trading Up 3.3 %

NYSE:MEC opened at $6.98 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.13 and its 200-day moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market cap of $143.30 million, a P/E ratio of -24.07 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.73. Mayville Engineering has a 52 week low of $6.58 and a 52 week high of $20.93.

Mayville Engineering (NYSE:MEC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $136.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $122.32 million. Mayville Engineering had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mayville Engineering will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mayville Engineering

Mayville Engineering Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering during the first quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering in the first quarter valued at $163,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Mayville Engineering by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 6,441 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Mayville Engineering during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Delta Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mayville Engineering in the 4th quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.88% of the company’s stock.

Mayville Engineering Company, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a contract manufacturer that serves the heavy and medium duty commercial vehicle, construction and access equipment, powersports, agriculture, military, and other end markets in the United States. The company provides a range of prototyping and tooling, production fabrication, coating, assembly, and aftermarket components.

