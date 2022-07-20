Conning Inc. Trims Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,019 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 140 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $433,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Autodesk by 237.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 645 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Autodesk by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 36,072 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after acquiring an additional 7,557 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its holdings in Autodesk by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 19,580 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $5,506,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Autodesk by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 58,266 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $12,489,000 after acquiring an additional 21,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Autodesk in the 4th quarter valued at $257,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Rebecca Pearce sold 1,608 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.86, for a total transaction of $334,238.88. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,325 shares in the company, valued at $4,016,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.43, for a total transaction of $58,019.61. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,721.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADSK. OTR Global upgraded Autodesk to a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Autodesk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $275.00 to $225.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Autodesk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Barclays dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Autodesk from $210.00 to $185.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $263.74.

Shares of ADSK stock opened at $184.76 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Autodesk, Inc. has a one year low of $163.20 and a one year high of $344.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.98 and a beta of 1.46.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The software company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 68.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.03 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

