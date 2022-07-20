Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC cut its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) by 15.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,336 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $4,819,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 1,897 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 261,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,538,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares during the period. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Highland Private Wealth Management now owns 1,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on MMC shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $183.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $176.82.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Price Performance

Shares of MMC opened at $153.28 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.85 and a 52-week high of $183.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $154.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.47. The firm has a market cap of $76.93 billion, a PE ratio of 24.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.92.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.17% and a net margin of 15.93%. The company’s revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.99 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 23rd that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Martin South sold 2,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.26, for a total transaction of $499,317.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,301 shares in the company, valued at $220,207.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which offers clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy and people. It operates through the following business segments: Risk & Insurance Services and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment includes risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Stories

