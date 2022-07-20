Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 21.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,326 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 3,009 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Netflix Stock Up 5.6 %

Netflix stock opened at $201.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $89.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $307.40. Netflix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $162.71 and a twelve month high of $700.99.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $7.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.47% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Netflix from $420.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Netflix from $450.00 to $350.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Societe Generale cut their price target on Netflix from $330.00 to $170.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Netflix from $275.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $335.87.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.