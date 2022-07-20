Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 114,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,735 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $685,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1,562.8% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 24,395 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 2,031 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $527,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Get Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NULV stock opened at $33.95 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $34.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.44. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $30.70.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NULV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.