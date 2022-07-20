Regentatlantic Capital LLC Acquires 610 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,682 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 610 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intuit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Intuit in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Trading Up 4.0 %

Shares of INTU opened at $403.86 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $113.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.63. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $339.36 and a 1-year high of $716.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $388.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.82.

Intuit Dividend Announcement

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 19.44% and a return on equity of 20.77%. Intuit’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.45 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 18th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

INTU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Intuit from $500.00 to $450.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Intuit to $476.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Intuit from $650.00 to $530.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Intuit from $720.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $559.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total transaction of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.37, for a total value of $698,762.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $788,157.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total transaction of $380,109.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,497.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,774 shares of company stock valued at $5,002,772 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

About Intuit

(Get Rating)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.