Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,743 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,623 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of QCOM. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Old North State Trust LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 205 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 49.6% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 202 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 444.4% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,521 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.95, for a total value of $197,653.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

QUALCOMM Stock Up 4.0 %

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $167.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.69.

Shares of QUALCOMM stock opened at $147.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of $132.82 and a 200 day moving average of $150.16. The firm has a market cap of $165.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.08, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.20. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $118.22 and a 1 year high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.58 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 103.73%. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.59 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 11.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 30.71%.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

