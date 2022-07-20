Cormark Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS)

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark decreased their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Americas Silver in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Cormark analyst R. Gray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.02. Cormark also issued estimates for Americas Silver’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on USAS. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Americas Silver from C$1.25 to C$1.30 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Desjardins decreased their target price on Americas Silver to C$1.35 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1.60.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $98.13 million, a P/E ratio of -1.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Americas Silver has a one year low of $0.52 and a one year high of $1.44.

Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $26.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.10 million. Americas Silver had a negative return on equity of 38.49% and a negative net margin of 113.34%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USAS. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth about $46,000. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 27,809 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Americas Silver by 183.3% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 53,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 34,484 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Americas Silver during the first quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc raised its position in shares of Americas Silver by 385.8% in the fourth quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 173,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 138,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.53% of the company’s stock.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

