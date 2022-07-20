Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WFG)

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.29. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.61 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$146.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.20.

WFG stock opened at C$123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.68. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$83.95 and a 52 week high of C$132.91.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.