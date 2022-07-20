Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. Issued By Raymond James (TSE:WFG)

Posted by on Jul 20th, 2022

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFGGet Rating) – Analysts at Raymond James boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for West Fraser Timber in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $10.49 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $10.29. Raymond James currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $14.44 per share. Raymond James also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s Q4 2022 earnings at $5.38 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $34.40 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $21.61 EPS.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFGGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$12.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$12.63 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$3.94 billion during the quarter.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities cut shares of West Fraser Timber to a “buy” rating and set a C$105.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$147.00 to C$157.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, CIBC decreased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$146.00 to C$124.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$147.20.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG stock opened at C$123.83 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market cap of C$11.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.14. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$107.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$112.68. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$83.95 and a 52 week high of C$132.91.

West Fraser Timber Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. This is a boost from West Fraser Timber’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is presently 2.15%.

West Fraser Timber Company Profile

(Get Rating)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG)

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.